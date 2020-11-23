HANNIBAL — Nearly all the women at America's Hometown Shopping Event on Saturday, Nov. 21, were wearing protective masks, and some were buying more, such as Cassandra Lorenson, who chose a colorful mask at Danni Nicole's.
Karen Hilgenbrinck, a clerk at Danni Nicole's helped the many shoppers with the special sales. “We have sold a lot of C.C. hats,” she said.
Some shoppers had seen the event advertised, such as Linda Kerns of Frankford, who was shopping with Jennifer Scholes of Hannibal. They each had a bagful of items from the Country Store, which Scholes described as carrying knickknacks and candy.
Kerns was surprised to find chocolate cheese at the Badger Cheese Haus.
At the Powder Room, a clerk reported popular items included travel size Bumble and Bumble hair products, while Lauren Arter of Quincy, Ill., was interested in the blouses.
Another busy place was Java Jive, where customers buying Christmas presents were in line with food buyers. Among them was Laurie Steinkamp of Payson, Ill., who had selected an armful of presents, including jigsaw puzzles, games and books.
After celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, families may return on Saturday, Nov. 28, for the events planned in observance of Mark Twain's birthday. Activities will include children's birthday parties for limited numbers of children at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Mark Twain Museum; a virtual mustache and beard contest; and the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at dusk at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home.
Pre-registration opportunities for the birthday celebration and more information are available by calling Melissa Cummins at 573-221-9010, Ext. 404 or emailing melissa.cummins@ marktwainmuseum.org.