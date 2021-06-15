HANNIBAL — Blood drives are approaching in the area, part of the American Red Cross' St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive in June and July.
A blood drive is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Delta Theta Tau Sorority at Bethel Christian Church, 237 N. Main St. in Bethel. Next, a blood drive will take place from 12:45-6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Main St. in Paris, Mo.
All participating donors will receive a commemorative St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive t-shirt, while supplies last.
More information and appointment opportunities are available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.