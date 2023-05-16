HANNIBAL — The American Legion Chapter 55 Riders are hosting the second annual Poker Run on Saturday, with event proceeds going toward providing hats and gloves to Hannibal children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The event begins with registration at 11 a.m., and kickstands will go up at noon at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. The entry cost is $10 per rider and $10 per passenger. Extra hands and extra cards will be available for $5 each.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the best and worst hand — $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $10 for third place. A 50/50 raffle is planned. Food will be available for $5, and soda will be served for $1.
The event begins and ends at American Legion Post 55. Participating locations include Southside Bar, Hobo's, Rick's Place, Dug Out and American Legion Post 55.
More information is available by visiting the American Legion Riders Facebook page. To donate to Hats and Gloves with Love, visit American Legion Post 55 or text 573-406-8975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.