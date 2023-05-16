HANNIBAL — The American Legion is inviting all veterans to join its organization, local or elsewhere.
The American Legion is making an effort to reach out and welcome all our veterans, brothers and sisters. Veterans are encouraged to join the Legion, renew their membership and stay on as members.
American Legion representatives have all heard young veterans ask, "What's in it for me, the American Legion?" It's a fair question. These veterans are encouraged to watch Legion members, as they fight hard for their benefits and well-being.
The American Legion also organizes and operates its popular youth program, and provides support and temporary financial assistance to families during time of need.
Also, the American Legion regularly checks on veterans and their buddies. The group honors fallen veterans. Membership dues matter even more today.
Post 55 is one of the largest in the state of Missouri. It is important to keep and renew current members and recruit new veterans and their families.
Through the month of May, Post 55 is offering a free membership to any veteran who serviced our country as a thank you.
More information about how to join the American Legion is available by calling 573-221-9698 or 573-406-1223.
Legion members look forward to assisting veterans in becoming members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.