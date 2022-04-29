HANNIBAL, Mo. — Members of the Emmette J. Shields Post 55 will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the American Legion Post, 3819 Highway MM.
Legionnaires are encouraged and invited to attend. Great things are happening at Post 55.
Jim Whitfield, a representative of the American Red Cross, will present a thank you certificate to members of Post 55 for the ongoing use of the building for blood drives.
