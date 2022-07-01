HANNIBAL — The new American Legion year is fast approaching, and new officers will be nominated and elected for the 2022-2023 membership term.
The membership election meeting begins 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM.
Elected Officers will begin serving in August. Members are encouraged to attend the July meeting to learn more about all of the things happening at the Post.
