HANNIBAL

American Legion plans services

Emmette J Shields Post 55 of the American Legion will be conducting Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Post home, 3819 HWY MM in Hannibal.

Everyone is invited to join the Officers, members and Honor Guard in this remembrance of fallen veterans.

The following is a schedule of locations where Post 55 will be holding memorial services.

The times starting at the riverfront and cemeteries are approximate, and provided so participants and family members can join the Officers members and Honor Guard at these locations. The Post Honor Guard and Legion Riders will be conducting these services.

Post Honor Guard and Legion Riders

8:30 a.m.: Grandview Funeral Home (colors and salute)

10 a.m.: American Legion Post 55

11:45 a.m.: Hannibal riverfront

12 p.m.: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hannibal

12:15 p.m.: River View Cemetery, Hannibal

12:30 p.m.: Old Baptist Cemetery, Hannibal

12:45 p.m.: Holy Family Cemetery, Hannibal

Legion Riders

12:15 p.m.: Pleasant View Cemetery, New London, Mo.

12:30 p.m.: Barkley Cemetery, New London, Mo.

1 p.m.: Robinson Cemetery, Hannibal

