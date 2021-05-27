STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL
American Legion plans services
Emmette J Shields Post 55 of the American Legion will be conducting Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Post home, 3819 HWY MM in Hannibal.
Everyone is invited to join the Officers, members and Honor Guard in this remembrance of fallen veterans.
The following is a schedule of locations where Post 55 will be holding memorial services.
The times starting at the riverfront and cemeteries are approximate, and provided so participants and family members can join the Officers members and Honor Guard at these locations. The Post Honor Guard and Legion Riders will be conducting these services.
Post Honor Guard and Legion Riders
8:30 a.m.: Grandview Funeral Home (colors and salute)
10 a.m.: American Legion Post 55
11:45 a.m.: Hannibal riverfront
12 p.m.: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hannibal
12:15 p.m.: River View Cemetery, Hannibal
12:30 p.m.: Old Baptist Cemetery, Hannibal
12:45 p.m.: Holy Family Cemetery, Hannibal
Legion Riders
12:15 p.m.: Pleasant View Cemetery, New London, Mo.
12:30 p.m.: Barkley Cemetery, New London, Mo.
1 p.m.: Robinson Cemetery, Hannibal