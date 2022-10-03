HANNIBAL — The Emmette J. Shields Post 55 monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the American Legion Post, 3819 Highway MM in Hannibal.
The group will be honoring its 50- and 60-year members. Please plan to attend and thank the veterans who gave so much to local communities and the country.
