HANNIBAL — The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary is inviting new members to join their organization.
The group is open to wives, mothers, widows, grandmothers, sisters and granddaughters of veterans. Members share in the fellowship and sense of family which comes along with being a military relative. Auxiliary members are active supporting veterans in the community
More information about how to join the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary is available by calling 573-406-1223 or emailing 573ornelas@aol.com.