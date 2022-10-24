LOUISIANA, Mo. — The American Legion Auxiliary in Louisiana is hosting a unique event devoted to the Girls State program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 420 Kelly Lane.
All proceeds from the Craft/Yard/Flea Market will fund the Auxiliary's Girls State Program and scholarships.
Multiple vendors will be on hand and will stay the entire time. Admission to the event is free.
Items will include a wide variety of items, such as machine embroidered shirts and towels, crocheted pot scrubbers, dish cloths, hot pads, afghans, potholders, Christmas decor, hand embroidered items, belt buckles, pocketknives, costume jewelry, cookbooks and Tupperware.
The event will also feature a bake sale and lunch.
