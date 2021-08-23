HANNIBAL — The American Legion is inviting all veterans to join their organization.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest supporter of veterans. It is the largest organization in the United States for peace time and war time veterans and their families. Today, it counts 2.3 million members who operate through more than 14,000 Posts.
Since its inception by Congress in 1919, the American Legion has delivered substantial improvements for veterans and communities. The Legion ushered in the modern VA. They drafted and drove home passage of the GI bill and the Post 9/11 bill.
Membership dues and renewals protect and further the rights veterans earned by serving in America’s Armed Forces — and ensure continued recognition of the contribution made by all veterans.
The American Legion provides help in obtaining the full veteran’s benefits to all qualified veterans and their families.
They strengthen patriotic values in the nation and a appreciation for the Armed Forces and the Flag of our nation, in opposition to those who would undermine them.
The organization supports Legion-sponsored programs. Last year, area posts in Missouri managed over 775 benefit-claim cases, $9,603 in emergency aid, 1,822 hours of community service, honors for 629 veterans’ funerals and supported the community through programs like Legion baseball and Boys State.
Membership dues matter even more today. The American Legion knows the pandemic may keep members from their usual in-person mission outreach activities, but in these times of extreme changes and adaptation, the dues matter most.
American is losing veterans everyday because of PTSD or suicide. The American Legion and the VA have partnered in some new programs, new legislation —such as the Blue Water Act, the Legion Act and the Mission Act, which passed June 2020. When veterans with retirement or honoring veterans who have died, participants are talking about American Legion Veterans who have gone before and helping each other as part of a family.
Post 55 is one of the largest in the state of Missouri. It is important to the membership to keep and renew current members and recruit new veterans and their families.
Veterans and their families are encouraged to consider membership in the American Legion. More information about how to join is available by calling 573-221-9698 or 573-406-1223. American Legion representatives look forward to assisting veterans in becoming a member.