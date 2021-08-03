American Legion District 1 Auxiliary elects officers

HANNIBAL — District 1 of the American Legion Auxiliary met Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Emmette Shields Post #55 of Hannibal.
District President Linda Maddox called the meeting to order. A prayer was given by Callao Unit 360 Chaplain Barbara Reed in the absence of District Chaplain Gail Dietrich, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
Roll call of units resulted in 14 members out of five units in attendance. All officers were present with the exception of Chaplain Gail Dietrich and Assistant Sergeant at Arms Jessica Clay.
Minutes and the treasurer’s report were presented by Wanda Burnett. Vice President Michele Emmerich gave a report of each unit’s membership, mentioning President Victoria Ornelas’ Department pin was on sale for $4. Membership packets were handed out to members of each unit.
Officers were installed during the meeting: Sergeant of Arms Charlotte Weaver, of Callao, Mo.; Secretary/Treasurer Wanda Burnett, of Macon, Mo.; Vice-President Alicyn Magruder, of Shelbina, Mo.; President and Historian Linda Maddox, of Callao, Mo.; and Installing Officer/Department President Victoria Ornelas. Chaplain Gail Dietrich, of Lewistown, Mo.; and Assistant Sergeant of Arms Jessica Clay, of Paris, Mo.
A memorial service was held for deceased members of the District since last year. Members recognized were Jolene Pink, of Kirksville, Mo., Leore Graves and Dorothy Mahaffey, of Hannibal; Norma DeOrnellas, of Paris, Mo., Essie Brown, of Knox City, Mo., Kathryn Thomas, of Callao, Mo., Mary Dodd, of Shelbina, Mo. and Betty Stark, of Lewistown, Mo.
The Department Fall Conference will be held Friday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 17, in Jefferson City, Mo. The next District meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Macon, Mo.
Several Auxiliary members won door prizes, and everyone enjoyed refreshments after the meetings.