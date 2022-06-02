INDEPENDENCE, MO. — American Legion and Auxiliary representatives attended the Truman Days celebration May 7-8 in Independence.
Bob Maddox, Zone 1 commander of the American Legion for the State of Missouri, and his wife, Linda Maddox, District 1 Auxiliary president, attended the Truman Days celebration.
Because the Harry S. Truman Library hasn’t been opened to the public yet, the celebration was held at the Independence American Legion Post. A dinner celebration took place Saturday night.
The guest of honor was National Vice-Commander Angel O. Narvaez, and wife Rosa of Carolina, Puerto Rico. The American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City provided entertainment Sunday.
