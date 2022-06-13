SHELBINA — Representatives from District 1 of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary met at the Shelbina Teachenor Post 376 on Sunday, June 5.
Prior to the separate meetings, Becky Albert, coordinator of the Quincy Hospitality House, gave a short presentation. Since 1998, the Quincy Hospitality House has been a place of rest for patients and families accessing healthcare in Quincy, Ill., and the immediate area. Officials are excited about the opening of their new facility, Teresa Adams House, later this year.
District 1 Auxiliary President Linda Maddox called the Auxiliary meeting to order. Chaplain Gail Dietrich delivered a prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble of the Constitution of the ALA followed.
Roll call was answered by seven units with eight people present. Minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s report were announced by Wanda Burnett, Unit 29 Macon. Both were approved.
Vice-President Alicyn Magruder, of Unit 376 Shelbina, presented an update on membership and the upcoming Girl’s State. District year-end Impact numbers were presented by President Maddox.
District Officers Maddox, Jessica Clay, Wanda Burnett, Michelle Emmerich, CeCe Spink and Charlotte Weaver will attend the Department Convention, July 14-17 at the Hilton, St. Louis Airport.
The next District meeting will be 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hannibal Emmette J. Shields Post 55.
