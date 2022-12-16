American Legion Auxiliary District 1 spreads cheer

Lauretta Yutz, 99-year-old member of Unit 360, is pictured with her gift from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit. Auxiliary members visited the Mexico Veteran's Home Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MEXICO, Mo. — Members of the American Legion Auxiliary of District 1, Department of Missouri went to the Mexico Veteran’s Home on Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 to host the annual Christmas Gift Shop.

Unit and/or members of the District donated new items to the Gift Shop. Each veteran had the opportunity to come and shop for free to choose a gift for their spouse, children and grandchildren to open at their upcoming Christmas party.

