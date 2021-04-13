American Legion Auxiliary District 1 meets

STAFF REPORT
KAHOKA, Mo. — District 1 of the American Legion Auxiliary met Sunday, April 11, at the Clark County Senior Center in Kahoka, Mo.
President Linda Maddox called the meeting to order. After a prayer by Chaplain Gail Dietrich, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble of the Constitution of the ALA was recited by all.
Roll call of Units resulted in 10 members out of seven Units in attendance. All officers were present. The minutes and treasurer’s report were given by Wanda Burnett. Michele Emmerich, V.P., gave a report of each Unit’s membership.
District Poppy Poster Chairman Linda Maddox let the ladies in attendance vote on a tie breaker for two classes. There were a total of seven classes submitted by Callao Unit 360. It was voted and approved to give each District’s first place winners in the Poppy Poster and Americanism Essay contest $5 and a certificate.
Auxiliary members and officers discussed the July Department convention in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and District 1 hosting a reception for upcoming Department President Victoria Ornelas on Saturday night.
Attendees also discussed the District I convention in Shelbina, Mo., which will be include voting for new officers. Several people in attendance won door prizes.