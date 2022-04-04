KAHOKA, Mo. — District 1 American Legion Auxiliary President Linda Maddox conducted their most recent District meeting at the Herman Blum Memorial Post 192 in Kahoka on Sunday.
President Maddox called the meeting to order, and prayer was given by Chaplain, Gail Dietrich of Lewistown. Maddox led the Pledge and Preamble. Roll call was taken, with five Auxiliary Units consisting of 10 members present.
The Secretary and Treasurer’s report was read by Wanda Burnett, secretary.
Maddox gave a report on membership and upcoming 2022 Girl’s State in absence of V.P. Alicyn Magruder. The membership report showed that the Auxiliary has three units out of 11 in the 90th percentile of membership in the district.
Group members voted to select a winner from two poppy posters. One poster was chosen with District 1 members submitting a poster in each class for judging from Macon Co. R-4, Callao C-4 and Bevier C-4 schools.
Maddox reminded members of each Unit to send their yearly tracking forms for hours, donations and mileage to her by April 15. Also, a Unit-written narrative is also encouraged (to tell the story of those figures). The document needs to be submitted to the District Chairman.
Members of each unit were also reminded that they should donate two door prizes for the upcoming Department Convention in St. Louis.
The next District meeting will be at 2 p.m. June 5 at Shelbina Post 376 for the District Convention.
