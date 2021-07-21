American Cancer Society Relay for Life set for Aug. 12

HANNIBAL — The Relay for Life of Marion County invites everyone to join the fight against cancer, as the community rallies together on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Hannibal riverfront to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.
Due to the pandemic, Relay For Life events might look different but the passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged. The Relay for Life of Marion County invites people to help them light the riverfront. A walk-through luminaria ceremony will be held from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Luminaria in memory or in honor of those who have been affected by cancer may be purchased in advance. Each luminaria is a minimum $5 donation. These may be purchased online at http://www.relayforlife.org/marioncomo or by completing a Help Us Light The Riverfront form and mailing with your donation to Susan Berti, 813 W. Church, Palmyra, MO 63461.
Please make checks payable to the American Cancer Society. Luminaria will also be sold onsite at the Hannibal Riverfront from 7-8 p.m.
The health and safety of all our guests and participants is our number one goal. If you are feeling sick or have been recently exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, please stay home. People who have underlying health conditions or taking medications that weaken the immune system, should talk to their healthcare provider before attending large gatherings. We appreciate your understanding and if you are unable to attend, we hope you will continue to support our mission by donating to www.relayforlife.org/marioncomo.
For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together and raised nearly $6.65 billion to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event — it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Even a pandemic can’t stop the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society.
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.
Forms and information are available by contacting Susan Berti at smaberti@gmail.com.