ST. LOUIS — With temperatures forecast to reach triple digits this week, Ameren Missouri is encouraging customers to stay safe by utilizing their air conditioners.
“You can take simple steps, such as closing the blinds or turning on ceiling fans, to reduce the strain on your air conditioner,” said Tony Lozano, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. “We want everyone to stay safe and cool this summer.”
Ameren Missouri is also preparing for the hot weather and ready to respond to customer needs.
“We understand how important energy is to our everyday lives, especially in times of extreme heat,” said Tim Lafser, vice president of power operations at Ameren Missouri. “As the summer heat settles in, we want customers to know Ameren Missouri has enough energy available to cover their needs. Should the situation change, we will be proactive and reach out to customers.”
Customers are urged to take advantage of available resources to safely navigate the summer heat and consider the following energy-saving tips to save on energy costs.
Ameren Missouri offered the following tips:
• Keep curtains and drapes closed, especially during the afternoon, to reduce the heat indoors by 33%.
• Set your ceiling fan to spin counterclockwise to create a cool breeze. Supplementing the air conditioner with a ceiling fan enables you to set the thermostat about four degrees higher without affecting your comfort.
• Close doors and air vents in rooms you aren’t using, so your air conditioner can focus on cooling the rest of the house.
• Cook dinner outdoors. Grill dinner outside to reduce excess heat produced in the kitchen from large appliances.
• Clean out air conditioner filters. Clean out HVAC ducts and change the air filter so your air conditioner can run as efficiently as possible.
• Reduce hot water use. Take shorter, cooler showers and use bathroom exhaust fans to remove heat and humidity.
• Upgrade your thermostat. Install a smart thermostat that can be programmed to automatically run cooler when you are home and a bit warmer when you are out of the house.
Upgrading to a smart thermostat can help save up to $180 in energy costs each year. For a limited time, customers can purchase a Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat and Emporia Smart Plug for $1 plus sales tax. The unit is a $138 value.
