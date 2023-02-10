Ameren Missouri plans to acquire Huck Finn Solar Project

Ameren Missouri announced approval in the acquisition of a 200-megawatt solar installation. The Huck Finn Solar Project will be constructed on the border of Ralls and Audrain counties, with a goal of coming online in late 2024.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), took another step toward bringing more renewable energy to customers by announcing on Wednesday a key approval in the planned acquisition of the company’s largest-ever solar facility, a 200-megawatt (MW) solar installation in central Missouri.

The Huck Finn Solar Project is planned to be constructed on the border of Missouri’s Audrain and Ralls counties. Construction is expected to create about 250 jobs. Once it is functional, the facility will produce enough energy to power about 40,000 homes.

