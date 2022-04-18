JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Public Service Commission rule, Ameren Missouri has filed its 2021 Renewable Energy Standard (RES) Compliance Report and 2022-2024 RES Compliance Plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission.
PSC staff members have been directed to examine the Company’s 2021 RES Compliance Report and 2022-2024 RES Compliance Plan and file a report of its review no later than Monday, May 30.
The Office of the Public Counsel and any other interested person or entity has until May 30 to file comments.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.
