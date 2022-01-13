KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Ahead of the forecasted round of freezing temperatures, Ameren Missouri is reminding customers to plan for severe winter weather in advance, including having proper supplies on hand for a winter storm.
“Dropping temperatures come with an increased risk of strong winds and heavy ice and snow, which can cause power disruptions,” said Ken Worland, director of the northeast division at Ameren Missouri. “Our crews work safely and with urgency to restore any outages, and we want to remind customers how they can weather the storm safely too.”
If power is lost during a winter storm, Ameren Missouri encourages customers to remember the following:
- Notify Ameren at 800-552-7583 if damage to power lines or electrical equipment occurs near the home.
- Charge cell phones in advance if there’s a risk of severe weather. Consider buying a solar or battery-powered charger to use in case of an outage.
- Be cautious when using candles for light during a power outage. Blow out lit candles before leaving the room or going to bed.
- If there is an electrical service interruption, turn off light switches and unplug appliances to prevent damage and overloading circuits once the power is restored.
- Block cold air from coming in by stuffing towels along windows or underneath doors.
- Prevent pipes from freezing by running faucets on a drip.
“In addition to the risks associated with snow and ice, we also recommend customers prepare for severe cold snaps, which can increase demand for natural gas and electricity,” Worland said. “Customers can balance their energy use and save money on their utility bills by using heat and energy thoughtfully. Simple energy-saving steps can make a big difference in your winter energy costs.”
- Prepare an emergency kit with supplies (flashlights, radios, batteries, non-perishable foods, water, medicines, blankets, warm clothes, etc.) to use in the event of a storm.
- When asleep or out of the house, turn the thermostat down a few degrees. During the day, add more layers of clothing before raising the temperature on the thermostat.
- Take advantage of the sun. Open curtains on south-facing windows during the day and close them at night.
- Turn down the temperature of the water heater to the warm setting.
- Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.
Customers who make energy-efficient upgrades to help insulate and heat their homes for winter may be eligible for special discounts, rebates and incentives. More home energy efficiency resources are available by visiting www.AmerenMissouriSavings.com.
Ameren Missouri has programs in place to help customers who are having trouble paying their energy bill. More information about options is available by visiting AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.
