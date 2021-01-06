PALMYRA, Mo. — Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, has completed and energized the final span of the Illinois Rivers Project, a 375-mile, 345,000-volt transmission line from Palmyra, Mo., to Sugar Creek, Ind.
The $1.4 billion Illinois Rivers Project will provide improved energy grid reliability, increased transmission capacity, access to lower-cost energy and electricity from renewable sources for residents and businesses.
The final span of the Illinois Rivers Project was placed into service in late December. Efficient project execution included the use of helicopters to help efficiently install transmission lines while reducing impact to landowners.
The project is ATXI's third completed Multi-Value Project. Other ATXI Multi-Value Projects include the Spoon River Project in Illinois, which was completed in February 2018, and the Mark Twain Transmission Project, which went into service in Northeast Missouri in December 2019.