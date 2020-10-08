PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Ambulance District will be receiving additional CARES Act funds after an appeal by the district’s John Nemes.
During Monday’s meeting of the Marion County Commission, Nemes asked the commissioners to reconsider his request for the remaining 50% on his original application. According to Nemes, the remaining amount is for hazard pay for front-line ambulance workers in the district.
The commissioners unanimously approved the remaining 50%, which amounts to $40,266.
Commissioners agreed to submit an application to buy laptops using CARES Act funds in order to attend virtual meetings taking place due to COVID-19.
E 911 Emergency Services submitted a request for $58,781. The commissioners unanimously decided to table the request.
A request for $4,833 from the Hannibal Arts Council was approved.
The city of Hannibal’s request for $5,328 was approved. The money is reimbursement for the cost of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting.
In other business, the Missouri Department of Transportation has agreed to repair a sign located on the Palmyra courthouse lawn.
Commissioner Steve Begley said the new Taylor bridge has some spots that have settled. The project’s contractor, Bleigh Construction, will be asked to inspect the span and repair any problems.
The commissioners ruled that Louis Hoerr be allowed to construct a new house on land he owns without needing additional acreage.
Hoerr owns a piece of property that was platted prior to the 3-acre minimum was set by the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board. Hoerr had requested permission to tear down an existing house and build a new one on the property, which is less than 3 acres.
The commission ordered that the final partial 2020 budget transfer of $450,000 be made from Capital Improvements to the General Revenue fund.
Glenn Turner of the Monroe City IDA Economic Development asked the commissioners to consider using CARES Act funds to help establish a regional economic development plan. Turner was asked to contact Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development.