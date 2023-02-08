Amber Riefesel named Hannibal Middle School Assistant Principal

Hannibal Middle School Dean of Students Amber Riefesel has been named the next Assistant Principal. She begins her new role July 2023.

HANNIBAL — Amber Riefesel has been named the next Assistant Principal of Hannibal Middle School.

She will begin this role in July 2023. Riefesel began her career with Hannibal Public Schools in 2003 and has a combined 20 years of experience at Hannibal Middle School.

