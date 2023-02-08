Amber Riefesel named Hannibal Middle School Assistant Principal

HANNIBAL — Amber Riefesel has been named the next Assistant Principal of Hannibal Middle School.
She will begin this role in July 2023. Riefesel began her career with Hannibal Public Schools in 2003 and has a combined 20 years of experience at Hannibal Middle School.
She has taught special education, reading, social studies and science at the Middle School, and has been Dean of Students since 2019. She completed her Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from William Woods University.
“I am honored to serve the students, families and staff of Hannibal Middle School in this new role,” Riefesel said. “I look forward to working together to provide a supportive and academically challenging learning environment for all of our students.”
She is married to Dane Riefesel, an Engineer at Hannibal Fire Department. They have three children, Alyssa, Jacob and Corbin.
