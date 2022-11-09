Amanda Smith joins NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Amanda Smith of Louisiana has joined the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) as an administrative assistant in the Housing Development Department.
Smith will work with tenants and clients on homeownership counseling, work on special projects, attend regional meetings, schedule seminars and help in the grant process. She is a 1999 graduate of Bowling Green High School and previously worked as an executive assistant for an e-commerce firm.
