HANNIBAL — How often have you wanted to tell policymakers how to improve healthcare? For families affected by Alzheimer's, here's your chance.

The Missouri Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force is hosting eight town halls across the state — seven in person and one virtual — to hear from those personally impacted by the disease. The town halls are designed to be "listening sessions" where families could share feedback on everything from benefits to clinical services, said Jerry Dowell, vice president of public policy for Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.

