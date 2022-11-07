HANNIBAL — How often have you wanted to tell policymakers how to improve healthcare? For families affected by Alzheimer's, here's your chance.
The Missouri Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force is hosting eight town halls across the state — seven in person and one virtual — to hear from those personally impacted by the disease. The town halls are designed to be "listening sessions" where families could share feedback on everything from benefits to clinical services, said Jerry Dowell, vice president of public policy for Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.
A local listening session will take place in Hannibal from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the Beth Haven Nursing Home, 2500 Pleasant St., Hannibal. Registration is requested by visiting www.tinyurl.com/HannibalTaskForce or by calling the Alzheimer's Association Helpline at 800-272-3900.
The comments from the Town Halls will be summarized and shared in the report that will be submitted to Gov. Mike Parson and the General Assembly by Sunday, Jan. 1 that will help direct the state's strategy for Alzheimer's and dementia-related care. Each of the 50 states has an Alzheimer's State Plan, Dowell explained, but it's been 12 years since the Missouri Alzheimer's Plan was updated.
An estimated 120,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in Missouri, with more than 6 million living with dementia in the United States. Those numbers are projected to triple by 2050 because of the aging of the population.
"The impact of Alzheimer’s will only continue to increase," Dowell said. "We can't afford to wait another 12 years."
The original state plan drafted in 2010 resulted in the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services adjusting the level of care assessments for Medicare to help those with dementia remain at home — and out of a care facility.
It also resulted in cognitive assessments and early diagnosis through a partnership with Washington University and the existing Community Health Worker Advisory Body.
"There's been a lot of positive changes in the last decade when it comes to dementia-related care, but we know that there is plenty of room for improvement. That's why we need to hear from families who have been affected and know the issues better than anyone else because they are living it," Dowell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.