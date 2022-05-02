Alliance Art Gallery moving to new location

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Alliance Art Gallery will be open soon in a new, larger location across the street.
The gallery was founded in 2003 and opened at the northwest corner of Center and Main. In 2008, the business was established in the current location as a place for people who enjoy and collect art to connect with people who make art.
Alliance Art Gallery has become a popular attraction in Historic Downtown Hannibal. The commitment to showcasing the work of local artists will continue and grow as this group of owners/artists move their business to 121 N. Main St.
The Alliance Art Gallery will remain open at the current location, 112 N. Main St., through Sunday, May 8.
The gallery will open again at the new location on Wednesday, June 1. Visitors are invited to preview the new space, meet the Alliance artists and enjoy some food and beverages during the Second Saturday Gallery night from 4-7 pm. Saturday, May 14.
Each of the 19 artists in the gallery will be donating two of their works for sale. All of the proceeds of those sales will go toward covering expenses the gallery is encountering with the move.
The work of transforming what was most recently a pizza restaurant into an art gallery has begun. The most critical aspect of that preparation is the installation of lighting to ensure that the colors in the art works are portrayed accurately and without damage to the art.
Over the next few weeks, new track lighting will be purchased and positioned, considering the angle and distance of the lights and the “color temperature” of the bulbs.
While they will miss the beautifully restored rock wall in their current building, the Alliance artists are looking forward to presenting their work in a space that features an original tin ceiling and wide plank wooden floors fabricated from railroad box cars.
The new location offers more space, which translates to more art and more elbow room for the popular Second Saturday Gallery Nights held each month.
