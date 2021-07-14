STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the Frank Russell, Ray Behrens and Indian Creek Campgrounds will be unavailable for any future reservations from July 19 through Sept. 13.
The Ray Behrens and Frank Russell Campgrounds are closed from July 11, 2021, through July 18, 2021 for damage repairs caused by the Friday’s storms. The Indian Creek Campground was also affected, but crews were able to make repairs to keep the area open. Available Indian Creek camping spots are currently being used to accommodate displaced campers from the Ray Behrens and Frank Russell areas.
All existing reservations in the Indian Creek campground will be honored unless the primary occupant was contacted directly via telephone by a member of the Mark Twain Lake staff. Indian Creek reservation holders that received a system-generated email from Recreation.gov notifying them that the area is closed can disregard the instructions.
The Ray Behrens and Frank Russell Campgrounds will need extensive work before they can be re-opened. Repairs and damage assessments are still ongoing throughout all the recreation areas around the lake and further closures may be necessary.
Tasks to accomplish before the areas can safely open include hazardous tree/limb removal, lift station and electric pedestal checks once electricity is fully restored, building inspections, roadway/campsite pad damage inspection and playground Inspections.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.