Alivia Williams is this week's Summer Spotlight Employee winner

HANNIBAL — Second-year lifeguard Aliviah Williams has earned the Summer Spotlight Employee of the Week award at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation is paying tribute to employees at the Aquatic Center this summer with a special award each week.
Williams will attend Columbia College in the fall with the goal of becoming a nurse. She said her hobbies are track and field, cooking and shopping.
She said she loves the job of lifeguard because of the good hours and the outstanding facility. “I enjoy the people I work with and the job overall.”
Her nickname at the pool is “Livey.”
The Summer Spotlight Employee receives prizes from Tom Boland Ford, Java Jive, Families and Communities Together and Pepsi
