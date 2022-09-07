SAVERTON, Mo. — The Aldrich/Glascock/Kelly/Snell families of Ralls County will be having their annual family reunion beginning at noon at the Genesis Bible Church Fellowship Hall in Saverton, Mo. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The meal will begin at about 1 p.m. Table service, iced tea and coffee will be provided. Family members are asked to bring two covered dishes and are encouraged to stay after the dinner to share stories, old photos and to catch up with one another.
