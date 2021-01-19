NEW LONDON, Mo. — An Albany woman suffered moderate injuries Monday night in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 11:45 p.m., Jan. 18, on Route A, 2 miles west of New London.
A 2007 Ford Edge was being driven west by 18-year-old Mercaides L. Greenwell of Albany.
The crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered road. It struck an embankment, became airborne before finally coming to rest in a creek.
Greenwell, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.