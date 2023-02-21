Airport terminal improvement project moves forward

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Regional Airport's terminal building will soon receive necessary interior and exterior repairs following the approval of a $79,013 aviation project consultant agreement during the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Director of Central Services Andy Dorian explained a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law bill would pay for 95% of the project cost, with the city paying the remaining $3,950. The project will include abatement measures to keep water away from the exterior of the terminal, along with interior work to pipes and other systems. City Council members approved the agreement with consulting firm Woolpert Inc. (Jviation) to provide engineering design, bidding and construction administration for the project.
Bids were opened Feb. 9 for leasing about 50 acres of tillable farm land at the airport. Greg Keim submitted the sole bid for $9,000. The lease agreement was approved, beginning Tuesday and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
- The City Council approved an ordinance which would establish a new complaint process regarding officers of the city. The measure was approved 5-2.
- Council members Charles Phillips and Stephan Franke requested a monthly City Manager's Report. The request was tabled with a vote of 5-2.
- Alan Bowen addressed the council to express concerns including city employees who had departed. He commended Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal for taking on additional responsibilities during the pending investigation involving City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. He said he felt more issues were being discussed in closed session. Council members explained that pending litigation regarding Franke's impeachment proceedings and the ongoing investigation regarding the City Clerk's office meant certain topics could not be discussed until those processes were complete.
- April Azotea spoke about her feelings that fighting crime should be a top priority, and she expressed her concern about costs stemming from the ongoing investigation involving the City Clerk. City Attorney James Lemon stressed that Zerbonia and Franke each had the right to due process and to have their side of the issue heard before an investigation or impeachment process could be closed.
- Building Inspector Mike Murphy came before council members to request two public hearings. The Planning and Zoning Commission proposed two amendments to city ordinances. The first proposal would prohibit people from possessing more than three cats without receiving a permit from the humane society, with the exception of licensed veterinarians and licensed clinics or hospitals. The second proposal would define commercial animal establishments for operations such as animal shelters, domestic animal training facilities, grooming shops, pet shops, riding schools or stables and veterinarian clinics. A commercial animal establishment business license would be required upon approval of the amendment. The public hearings for the code amendment proposals are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, Tuesday March 21.
- Hannibal Free Public Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver requested street closures for the library's egg drop event from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Council members approved the request.
- Julie Viehmann requested street closures for the Oakwood 5K walk/run scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. The request was approved.
- The council also approved a low bid of $150,587 from Altorfer to purchase a 2022 Caterpillar 310 excavator to replace the Street Department's current 2011 excavator. The existing machine has been experiencing mechanical issues and is no longer reliable. It will be used in the yard waste lot when the new excavator arrives.
