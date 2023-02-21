Airport terminal improvement project moves forward

Hannibal City Council members approved a $79,013 aviation project consultant agreement with Woolpert Inc. (Jviation) for exterior and interior repair work for the terminal building at Hannibal Regional Airport during Tuesday's meeting. A Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant will cover 95% of the project cost. The city will pay the remaining $3,950.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Regional Airport's terminal building will soon receive necessary interior and exterior repairs following the approval of a $79,013 aviation project consultant agreement during the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday. 

Director of Central Services Andy Dorian explained a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law bill would pay for 95% of the project cost, with the city paying the remaining $3,950. The project will include abatement measures to keep water away from the exterior of the terminal, along with interior work to pipes and other systems. City Council members approved the agreement with consulting firm Woolpert Inc. (Jviation) to provide engineering design, bidding and construction administration for the project.

