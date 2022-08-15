HAMILTON, Mo. — The annual Hamilton Airing of the Quilts is Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 in Hamilton. Over 500 quilts will be on display.

The Airing of the Quilts dates back to colonial times and became a tradition in either the late spring or fall of every year, especially in more rural communities. After a long cold winter, the women would pick a day in the spring to air out and freshen the family’s quilts over a fence, a clothes line or across the porch.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.