HAMILTON, Mo. — The annual Hamilton Airing of the Quilts is Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 in Hamilton. Over 500 quilts will be on display.
The Airing of the Quilts dates back to colonial times and became a tradition in either the late spring or fall of every year, especially in more rural communities. After a long cold winter, the women would pick a day in the spring to air out and freshen the family’s quilts over a fence, a clothes line or across the porch.
In some communities, the quilts were taken out of summer storage and aired in the autumn, just before the cold weather set in. Over time, the local residents would stroll around the town and view all of the many different colorful quilts that were airing out, which brought the townspeople together in a social atmosphere. Often, a community meal, concert or street dance was added to the festivities.
Quilts were necessities for warmth, but were also created and given for babies, children and wedding gifts. Small lap quilts were given to elderly persons at home or in nursing facilities and quilts of valor were presented to people in the military. These traditions continue today.
Quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown Hamilton area, at homes and businesses and at various venues around Hamilton, including the Missouri Quilt Museum. Maps are available at most downtown businesses.
Exhibits at the Quilt Museum include quilts from the Tammy Reid Collection (wife of Kansas City Chief’s head coach Andy Reid), the Cherrywood Challenge Princess Diana Exhibit, the Pat Campbell Applique Collection from the National Quilt Museum, Pat Kuhn Miniature Quilts and quilts from the Jenny Doan Collection.
There is no charge for the downtown or outdoor exhibits. Wrist bands are required for the indoor exhibits and the Missouri Quilt Museum. There is a $10 charge for the wrist bands. Bands are available at the museum and all indoor venues.
The Hamilton Airing of the Quilts will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20.
