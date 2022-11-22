Ahrens receives American College of Healthcare Executives Regent Award

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional President and CEO Todd Ahrens was recently recognized with the 2022 American College of Healthcare Executives Regent Award.
The award was presented at the Missouri Hospital Association annual convention at Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., honoring senior-level healthcare leaders who meet high standards in several areas, including promoting the growth of their own organization as well as participating in healthcare projects and activities at local and state levels.
