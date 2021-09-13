Ahoy, mateys! Pirate adventure ahead at Hannibal Free Public Library

HANNIBAL — Sunday, Sept. 19 is International Talk like a Pirate Day. Hannibal Free Public Library is digging up some sweet treasure for ‘ye.’ The Library’s celebration has begun.
Patrons are encouraged to attend the multiple pirate-themed programs throughout the week. A Pirate Preschool Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The youngest buccaneers will enjoy Babies and Books at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
The craft-loving child will have a swashbuckling good time at Read and Glue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 where a tasty treasure (cupcake) will be available immediately after the program, while supplies last.
“Patrons may visit the Library during open business hours all week long to pick up a pirate activity kit from the Children’s Room even if they are unable to attend the programs,” Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse said.
International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place in the middle of Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Library staff members encourage new patrons to apply for a library card while they are celebrating.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” Greathouse said. “Hannibal Free Public Library has programs that serve students of all ages. While you are visiting us for a pirate program, it would be a great time to dig up the greatest treasure around – a library card!”
Hannibal Free Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community. To sign up for a library card, a picture ID and proof of a current Hannibal residence is preferred. Children under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them.
More information about the library’s resources and programs is available by visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us or call 573-221-0222.