MONROE CITY, Mo. — City Mayor Melissa Hays and City Council members are pleased to announce that Tamitha R. (Overly) Ague, ACSW, CSWM, LBSW-IP, BSBA has been hired as the new City Administrator for the City of Monroe City.

Ague began her position on March 23 where she will support and direct various aspects of the city’s operations and lead the implementation of several strategic plan initiatives for the community.

