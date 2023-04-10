MONROE CITY, Mo. — City Mayor Melissa Hays and City Council members are pleased to announce that Tamitha R. (Overly) Ague, ACSW, CSWM, LBSW-IP, BSBA has been hired as the new City Administrator for the City of Monroe City.
Ague began her position on March 23 where she will support and direct various aspects of the city’s operations and lead the implementation of several strategic plan initiatives for the community.
“Ms. Ague has a proven history of successful organizational management and leadership. She brings a wealth of experience and ideas that align perfectly with the community. We are excited to welcome Tamitha to the City. Her depth of expertise in implementing successful programs and initiatives will be a tremendous addition to our team as we look to the future of our city,” Hays said. “Tamitha is a highly regarded organizational leader with a passion for public service. I am confident she will serve the City of Monroe City well as we work to advance our strategic goals.”
“I extend my deepest gratitude to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen for this incredible opportunity,” Ague said. "I am excited to join my hometown’s team and bring my experience and energy to the projects I will be working on in our community. I have been honored to serve the citizens of Missouri through lobbying efforts on health and mental health issues and direct service practice for a broad array of populations such as domestic violence, foster care, elderly and children’s issues for more than 30 years and will bring that level of commitment to the community of Monroe City. I am proud to serve as the next City Administrator and look forward to working closely with City leaders and community members.”
Ague is currently the CEO/Owner of Right Directions, LLC and Double Hearts Ranch located at Mark Twain Lake in Monroe City. She is the former Branch Director for the Hannibal Office of Foster Adopt Connect; former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Abuse Victims Education Network Unified for Northeast Missouri Inc. (AVENUES for Northeast Missouri Inc.); and past Executive Director with Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials in Quincy, Ill. Ague also served as the Executive Director for over 22 years with the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) — Missouri Chapter; and three years concurrently with the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) — Alaska Chapter.
During her career, Ague has gained valuable knowledge and practice skills regarding associations and social service organizations. Her previous professional experience includes direct service to a variety of populations from the elderly to children while serving in numerous capacities including Social Service Director for a nursing center and Client Services Director of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, St. Louis, Mo.
Ague has acquired undergraduate teaching experience as an adjunct faculty member for Missouri Western State College, where she instructed Philosophy and Policy for the social work program; Missouri Baptist University, St. Louis, instructing the Introduction to Human Services for the four-year Human Services and Organizational Behavior for the Business Administration degrees; Fontbonne University, St. Louis, instructing Social Welfare Policy and Human Service Administration for their undergraduate Human Services program; and Maryville University, St. Louis, online instructing for Social Welfare Policy for the undergraduate Social Work program.
She is a registered lobbyist with the state of Missouri and has successfully advocated for the passage of numerous bills affecting the Missouri wine industry, social work profession and social service issues statewide. She was selected by her peers as the 2008 Outstanding Executive Director for the Year for the National Association of Social Workers. In 2009, she was awarded the Mark Moses Distinguished Management Award from the National Network of Social Work Managers Association and the Outstanding Alumni Award from Saint Louis University, School of Social Work.
Ague is a 1986 graduate of Monroe City R-1 High School. She holds bachelor’s degrees in social work and business administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and a master’s in social work from Saint Louis University, School of Social Service. She holds numerous certifications and a Missouri licensure in the profession of social work.
