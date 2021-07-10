Aging 'major' bridge in Hannibal to be replaced

HANNIBAL — The Mo. 79 viaduct, which has crossed Bear Creek in Hannibal for approximately 55 years, is showing its age which is why the Missouri Department of Transportation is planning on replacing it in the not-too-distant future.
“The bridge deck is getting pretty rough. We hear a lot of concerns about that which is why we started the process for replacing the bridge,” said Brian Untiedt, central area engineer for MoDOT’s Northeast District, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council at city hall.
“We really wish this bridge could last forever and not have to get into the process of replacing it. But with the deck needing to be replaced it is time to go ahead and get it done and get ahead of it before we get in a situation where the bridge starts to deteriorate worse. It is never going to be a good time for that.”
According to Untiedt, the project is tentatively slated to occur in 2023.
“We are thinking of ways to minimize how long the bridge is shut down,” he said. “One way would be to maybe start the winter before, during the winter of 2022-23, and build as much of the bridge on the outside footprint as we can and do some construction while the existing bridge is still open so we can minimize the impact.”
Untiedt declined to make a firm prediction regarding how long the project might take.
“We would like to get it done in one construction season, but some bridges take 90 days to get done and some take a lot more than that. We are really not far enough into the process to have an idea, but it is going to take a good chunk of the year,” he said.
A wildcard in estimating how long the project takes and its impact on the community is the river and whether or not construction is delayed by flooding.
“Could you do it in a year when it doesn’t flood?” asked Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson. “That is the main concern of emergency services. If it floods and we lose South Main Street and Ely Street, it is a long way around (to the South Side).
“All we can ask is that before you take the old one down you consult with the Corps of Engineers and hydrologists, and see what their best predictions are before you are fully committed.”
The new bridge will not be identical to its predecessor, according to Untiedt.
“The bridge is going to be shorter than the one that is there now,” he said, explaining that while the existing bridge is a little over 1,000 feet in length, qualifying it as a “major” structure in the eyes of MoDOT, the new span will be slightly less than 1,000 feet, which will put it in the “normal” bridge category.
The new bridge will not have as steep of a slope on its north end.
“For ADA purposes and just good design we need to lighten that slope up a little bit,” Untiedt said.
A bike/pedestrian path will be included on the new bridge.