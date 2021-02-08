Agencies adapt to meet increased need for food

HANNIBAL — The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a sharp increase in the need for food in the area, and area agencies are in need of more volunteers as they adapt to meet the current situation.
Food pantries and outreach organizations throughout the area have stepped up their efforts to feed a growing number of people in the area — Douglass Community Services has seen a 48% year-over-year increase in food given to clients in 2020 compared to the previous year, and they served 2.5 meals to youth for every meal served in 2019, said Stacey Nicholas, director of Community Outreach Initiatives at DCS.
Pastor James Bridges, with Harvest Outreach Ministries, said demand for the Loaves and Fishes evening meal program has doubled during the pandemic. Bridges and Nicholas commended all the generous donors and volunteers working hard to meet the need, emphasizing more volunteers and donations are needed.
DCS volunteers and staff gave out 48% more food for their commodity distribution and emergency food services, but Nicholas said 24% more clients received the food, many of whom had not been to the Food Pantry before. Many clients are facing economic hardship brought on by factors like lost jobs and reduced hours. For Nicholas and others giving out food, they focus on doing all they can to make sure no one is hungry, regardless of the circumstances.
“We don’t hold anything back. If we have hungry people, we push it all out — which means that we’re constantly battling the empty shelf syndrome,” Nicholas said.
The Shirley Bomar Community Building, which houses the DCS Thrift Store and food operations, was bustling on Friday morning as team members worked together to assemble 1,200 meals during an eight-hour shift. In one room, USDA Program Manager Chandra McBride bagged food for the day’s meals with USDA program associates Kathryn Morrell and Amanda Hirner. Geri Graves was volunteering for her first time for the program in the adjacent room, making sandwiches for the meals.
“It feels good to be helping out the community,” Graves said.” A lot of people are needing food and it’s wonderful we can supply it.”
Nicholas said community donations and food drives would be appreciated by all the clients and the volunteers who give out food. She shared a story about a senior adult client and how assistance from the Food Pantry made a difference when she needed it most.
“She called one day and said ‘I don’t need it anymore. I’ve got some financial support that means I can take care of myself, but I really appreciate you taking care of me when I needed it’,” Nicholas said, stressing many clients are in a similar situation where they are receiving assistance temporarily to get back on their feet.
Nicholas called the increase in the youth Summer Lunches and after-school Super Supper programs “amazing.” She thanked all the principals and teachers, who worked with DCS so every student could have a meal to take home after school. Next summer, Nicholas said the successful Summer Lunches program could resume the grab-and-go format used for safety during the past summer, depending on USDA recommendations in the future.
Harvest Outreach Ministries also transitioned to a grab-and-go format for safety. Pastor James Bridges said the need for meals has nearly doubled during the pandemic, with 1,500 meals being distributed each month. In addition to the need for more food, Bridges said the bags and to-go containers have brought an added expense.
Bridges said about 300 children and 600 adults over 65 are receiving the meals. He stressed how volunteer efforts have made the program a success, and donations are needed for food, items for packaging the meals and money.
“We’re so grateful for our volunteers. They give of themselves to make this possible,” Bridges said. “We couldn’t do it without our volunteers. It’s a huge benefit for our community to have these kinds of resources for people who are in need at this time.”
Miranda Anderson, Ralls County service coordinator with the Northeast Community Action Corporation, said the food pantry in Center provides monthly distribution for residents throughout the county. She began her role during the beginning of the pandemic, so she didn't see the level of need before 2020. She said everyone works together to meet various needs, including when people donate non-perishable goods at the NECAC Ralls County Service Center. Then Anderson can give those items to people with immediate needs or transportation barriers.
NECAC has personal hygiene items available to give out, and received funding for rent assistance and other support for people affected by the pandemic. Anderson also refers people to other agencies, if needed, and she emphasized how teamwork makes a big impact.
“I would say just give us a call and see what we can do — just know that we’re all in it together,” Anderson said.
More information about donating or volunteering is available by calling Douglass Community Services at 221-3892, calling Harvest Outreach Ministries at 573-221-8833 ext. 2 or calling the NECAC Ralls County Service Center at 573-985-2411.