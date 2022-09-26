VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members learned that the 36 guests that had stayed at the guesthouse in August had come from across the state during their board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Guests came from counties such as Livingston, Green, Scott and Jackson. These guests had come to visit family members at the state correctional centers in Bowling Green and Vandalia. The house manager reported the numbers of children had dropped somewhat after schools reopened.
The board received a report that carpet cleaning would be done soon, following a thorough cleaning of the house earlier in the month.
Newsletters were sent recently to donors and friends of the guesthouse.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver and Kay Robnett.
Monetary gifts received in August include the following: Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Knights of Columbus #1270 of Martinsburg; Lockewood Park Baptist Church and Bishop Steck Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus of Mexico; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson; First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia; and Hopewell Baptist Church of Wellsville.
