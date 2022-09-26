VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members learned that the 36 guests that had stayed at the guesthouse in August had come from across the state during their board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Guests came from counties such as Livingston, Green, Scott and Jackson. These guests had come to visit family members at the state correctional centers in Bowling Green and Vandalia. The house manager reported the numbers of children had dropped somewhat after schools reopened.

