STAFF REPORT
VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members agreed to lift COVID restrictions for guests beginning April 1.
The decision was made during the board’s regular meeting March 15, after board members learned the two correctional centers served by the guest house would also lift visitor limitations.
The change will permit guests to arrive without prior reservations and grant freer access to snacks. With the lifting of restrictions, board members anticipated more guests will be accommodated.
Board members also learned a check was received from Agape House of Jefferson City after divestment of that property. The house there had served visitors to correctional centers in the area for over 35 years, but the house had fallen into disrepair. Funds received will be used toward the capital improvements to the Vandalia house later this year.
In order to inform those who may need the services of the guest house, an article was sent to most of the newspapers across the state.
House manager Karen Craig reported guests from across the state, as well as Kansas, had visited Agape House in February. No supplies were needed at this time.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Eldora Lowry, Phil Pennington and Mary Thomas.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, April 19.
Monetary gifts received in February included: Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church and Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus #28845 of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church and New Harmony Christian Church of Curryville; Farber Baptist Church; Littleby Baptist Church of Laddonia; Knights of Columbus Auxiliary #13908 of Lee’s Summit; Grand Crossings Baptist Association and Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico; Santa Fe Christian Church; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson; First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia; and Hopewell Baptist Church of Wellsville.
Non-monetary gifts included postage stamps by John Yost of Thompson.
