VANDALIA, Mo. — During its Jan. 4 meeting, Agape House of Vandalia board members formed strategies for reaching more potential guests.
Recovery from the effects of the correctional center closures to visitors has decreased the number of guests. Greater efforts are underway to make the house known in the centers in Bowling Green, Mo. and Vandalia, Mo. so that offenders can notify their family members. Additionally, information and posters that could be placed in courthouses, convenience stores and other public settings were mailed to new donors that live at a distance from the guesthouse.
In other business, members learned of minor malfunctions of the heating system and backup lights over the holidays. These situations have since been corrected. Plans were also made for routine removal of snow and ice from the parking lot and sidewalk.
Members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.
The quarterly inspection of the house did not bring about new needs. Guest surveys gave high scores both to the physical facility and its management.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Monetary gifts received in December include the following: Jimmy Hurst (address unknown); Aurora United Methodist Church; Antioch Church and Cyrene Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia, Mo.; Karen Griffith of Chafee, Mo.; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; Missouri United Methodist Church of Columbia, Mo.; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Green Ridge Presbyterian Church; Joyce Zschille and Bethany Circle of Emanville, Mo.; United Church of Christ of Jackson, Mo.; Peakville Christian Church of Kahoka, Mo.; Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church; Grand Crossings Baptist Association and Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico, Mo.; Immanuel Ladies Aid – West Ely of Palmyra, Mo.; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; and First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia.
Non-monetary gifts included postcard stamps by John Yost of Thompson and Lego building blocks from an anonymous donor.
