VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members learned about a significant increase in guest numbers during the May 17 meeting.
House manager Karen Craig reported that 47 guests, including 10 children, stayed at Agape House in April. She reported a growing number of very young children are coming with their caregivers.
Guests came from across Missouri as well as Kansas and Arkansas. Board members gave approval of a non-discrimination policy that will be prominently located in the community area of the guest house.
Contact with Central Dispatch with Sound Solution Q Security was made after two alarms sounded recently. The alarm alerts may have been related to work performed on the phone system.
Craig reported there was a need for bottled water. The board will review house bylaws during the June 21 meeting.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in April included: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Laddonia Christian Church; Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico; Middletown Christian Church; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson; and First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Southside Baptist Church, of Vandalia.
