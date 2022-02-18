VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members met Tuesday and made tentative plans for two capital improvements to the facility.
These plans will be announced when two local contractors provide estimated costs. Additionally, an increase in monthly salary for the house manager, Karen Craig, was approved. The salary change will be effective in March.
Board officers were reelected: President Rich Duffner, Vice President Floy Oliver, Secretary Janet Heim, Treasurer Kay Robnett and Co-Historians Karen Holbrook and Sterling Holbrook.
The house manager reported having had several guests from Arkansas as well as Missouri in January. These people appreciated having the guesthouse available when they traveled from some distance to visit family members incarcerated in Bowling Green and Missouri.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in January include the following: United Way of Audrain County, United Methodist Women and Bethlehem Baptist Church, of Centralia, Ramsey Creek Baptist Church, of Clarksville, Curryville Baptist Church and Curryville Presbyterian Church, of Curryville, Farber Baptist Church and Farber Presbyterian Church, of Farber, Laddonia Christian Church, of Laddonia, Grand Crossings Baptist Association and Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico, Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson, and First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, Southside Baptist Church, and Spencer Creek Baptist Church, all of Vandalia.
