VANDALIA, Mo. — A Christmas tree and other decorations were placed throughout the house during the Tuesday meeting of the board of Agape House of Vandalia, Mo.
The guesthouse is available for families visiting offenders in the state correctional centers in Bowling Green, Mo. and Vandalia. The house will be open to guests by advance reservation only during the holidays in consideration of the COVID pandemic.
Board treasurer, Kay Robnett, reported h10 fuel cards were purchased locally with funds from a grant by Cardinals Care (St. Louis Cardinals Baseball). A card is given to a family with children to help defray travel expenses.
A handyman is being contacted to do minor repairs on the house. Other discussion centered on adding Wi-Fi service to the house.
The house Facebook page is now being administered by Robnett. Updates on room availability and other notices will be added as needed.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Eldora Lowry, Robnett and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in October and November included: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church and NECC Offenders Offering Alternatives of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Karen Griffith of Chafee, Mo.; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; Curryville Baptist Church and New Harmony Church Women of Curryville, Mo.; Farber Baptist Church; Joy Circle (Arch United Methodist Church) of Hannibal; Laddonia Christian Church; Grand Crossings Baptist Association and Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico, Mo.; Cardinals Care grant from the St. Louis Cardinals; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia; and United Church Women of United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Grace Lutheran Women and Hopewell Baptist Church, all of Wellsville, Mo.
More information about Agape House is available by visiting their Facebook page, using the tag @agapehouseofvandalia or calling 573-594-6755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.