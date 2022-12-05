VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members decorated the facility during meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The new Christmas tree, which was donated anonymously, was outfitted. Board members setting up decorations enjoyed the setting, warm with the recent installation of the new heating and air conditioning system. Clean carpets and furniture have also been recently added to the home.
House Manager Karen Craig reported 36 guests, including three children, had stayed at the house recently. Board members delivered a significant gift of paper towels in response to Craig's request.
Guest surveys gave excellent ratings to both the facility and its management. One guest commented that more advertising about the guesthouse was needed. Board members are actively searching for ways to get information more widely disseminated.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, when decorations will be removed and stored.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in September and October included the following: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green, Mo.; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia, Mo.; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; Trinity Presbyterian Church of Columbia, Mo.; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Arch United Methodist Joy Women of Hannibal; Laddonia Christian Church and David and Julie Talley of Laddonia, Mo.; First Baptist Church of Louisiana, Mo.; Art Wortman of Kansas City, Mo.; Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico, Mo.; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus #6525 of Troy, Mo.; Spencer Creek Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia; and United Church Women (United Methodist Presbyterian) of Wellsville, Mo.
Non-monetary gifts include bottled water by David Barker of Montgomery City, Mo. and an anonymous gift of snack foods.
