VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members decorated the facility during meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The new Christmas tree, which was donated anonymously, was outfitted. Board members setting up decorations enjoyed the setting, warm with the recent installation of the new heating and air conditioning system. Clean carpets and furniture have also been recently added to the home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.