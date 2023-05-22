VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members learned that guests had traveled from across Missouri as well as Nebraska and California during their board meeting Tuesday, May 16.
It is the mission of the house to provide accessible and affordable overnight accommodations to family and friends of offenders in the correctional centers in Bowling Green, Mo. and Vandalia.
House Manager Karen Craig reported the manager’s apartment heating and cooling system continues to be malfunctioning. The issue will be addressed by a local contractor soon. A new microwave is needed and is to be purchased locally.
Board Treasurer Kay Robnett reported grant applications were submitted to two agencies.
Board members Terry Rudolph and Eldora Lowry are working together to secure and arrange wall art in an attractive manner. This will be accomplished in the next few weeks.
The building exterior will be power washed this spring and yard work continues.
Board members in attendance were Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Lowry, Floy Oliver, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Terry Rudolph.
Monetary gifts received in April included: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia, Mo.; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Laddonia Christian Church; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; and Spencer Creek Baptist Church, Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia.
Monetary gifts were given in memory of Julie Ann Talley of Laddonia, Mo. by: William and Mary Azdell, Central Bank of Audrain County, James and Judy Dye, Farmers and Laborers Insurance of Mexico, Pat Farnen, Federal Education Associations of Washington, D.C. and California, Tim and Dolly Jesse, Steven and Debra Kreyling, Littleby Baptist Church, James and Mila Lowry, Mexico Heating Company (Robby and Dudley Miller), Christopher and Vivian Miller, Gordon and Laura Sauvage, Steven and Michelle Schnelle, Kenneth and Becky Shaw, Jennifer Silver, Louis and Mary Jane Smithey, Bill and Sherry Sonwalt, Utterback Crop Insurance and Jane Webster.
