VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members met Tuesday, April 18 at the guesthouse to welcome new member, Terry Rudolph of Bowling Green, Mo. to the group.
The board is especially happy to have a board member from Pike County since the house hosts visitors to the Bowling Green correctional center as well as the Vandalia center.
Board members were informed that all painting in the interior has been completed. Old furniture and mattresses were removed, and new furniture and mattresses have been installed. Officials expressed a need for installation of barrier cloth and new gravel to the front of the building. A group will be sought to complete this project.
Board President Rich Duffner previously completed the annual interview with United Way of Audrain County representatives. He will be providing information about the guest house at a state Knights of Columbus convention in Columbia later in the week.
The house manager reported hosting guests from across the state in March; nearly one third of the guests were children.
A guest survey received recently gave high marks to both the facility and its management. Board members, in their quarterly inspection of the premises, were impressed with the fresh paint, new furniture and general condition of the building.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Phil Pennington, Terry Rudolph and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in March were received from several donors, including: Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia, Mo.; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Santa Fe Christian Church of Paris, Mo.; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia; and Hopewell Baptist Church Women’s Missionary Unit of Wellsville, Mo.
Non-monetary gifts included a new couch by Baumgartner’s Furniture of Auxvasse, Mo.
