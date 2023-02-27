VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House of Vandalia board members were updated on recent cleaning and improvements during their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The house reopened to visitors to the correctional centers in Bowling Green, Mo. and Vandalia on Thursday, Feb. 9, and has hosted 14 guests since then.
Members were pleased to know the guesthouse will again be a recipient of United Way of Audrain County funds.
A mattress and end table have been purchased and will be delivered by Baumgartner Furniture of Auxvasse, Mo. Old furniture and a mattress will be disposed of by a local disposal service.
Members expressed gratitude to board president Rich Duffner for his recent attention to the house. He assisted in cleaning and securing professional services for updates, removing unused items and donating them to an outlet in Mexico, Mo.
The next meeting will take place Tuesday, March 21.
Board members in attendance were Janet Heim, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.
Monetary gifts received in January include the following: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia, Mo.; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; New Harmony Christian Women’s Fellowship, Curryville Baptist Church and Curryville Presbyterian Church, all of Curryville, Mo.; Farber Baptist Church; Laddonia Christian Church; Middletown Christian Church; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; and First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia.
Non-monetary gifts include breakfast, snack foods and paper products by Hopewell Baptist Church of Thompson.
