VANDALIA, Mo. — Board members of Agape House of Vandalia conducted the annual election of officers during their meeting Wednesday, March 22.
All officers were reelected by acclamation and include: President Rich Duffner, Vice-president Floy Oliver, Secretary Janet Heim, Treasurer Kay Robnett and Historian Jane Duffner.
Rich Duffner reported nearly all repainting and minor repairs in the guesthouse have been completed. Unneeded furniture will be removed soon, and cleaning of the storage shed has been completed.
The manager reported guests from across the state and Kansas stayed at the house in February. Guest surveys reported satisfaction with the house and its management.
Duffner explained he would take part in the annual interview with a United Way of Audrain County official later that day and will take a display to the Knights of Columbus convention in Columbia in April.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Eldora Lowry, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett and Mary Thomas.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.
Monetary gifts received in February include the following: Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green, Mo.; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville, Mo.; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia, Mo.; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Littleby Baptist Church of Laddonia, Mo.; St. Brendan Parish School students and staff of Mexico, Mo.; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson, Mo.; Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia; and Hopewell Baptist Church of Wellsville, Mo.
Non-monetary gifts included service by Ron Bracht of Mexico.
